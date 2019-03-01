Vikings fans may get to stock up on booze earlier

The law allowing Sunday sales of booze in Minnesota carried a nagging challenge for Vikings fans. If you’re out of booze, and the game starts at noon, how are you supposed to get any when the stores aren’t allowed to open until 11 a.m.?

Easy. Change the law so that the stores can open at 10.

The House Commerce Committee approved a bill Friday that accomplishes that.

We think this change in hours will generate more sales for liquor stores,” the bill’s sponsor said.

He said the bill is nonpartisan and noncontroversial.