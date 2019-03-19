TV anchor lets audience share in the death in the family

Like no other member of the media, TV anchors have a relationship with the audience that is as close as family, even though it’s mostly a one-way relationship.

When an anchorperson is pregnant, it becomes not only an ongoing news story, it can be a marketing opportunity for the station.

Time for baby #2! Friends, I did it. I drank the water! Baby #2 coming in April 2019. Cole and I are thrilled and Max is very excited for "Baby" to come. (I couldn't hide it anymore, this belly is growing FAST!) Thanks for all the love, Brooke Posted by Brooke Martin on Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Brooke Martin’s journey, however was a gut-wrenching story that may save other children.

The Indianapolis news anchor’s baby lived for 22 minutes after she was born last week, Martin announced this morning on her Facebook page while promising to continue telling the story of anencephaly that leaves newborns with no top of the skull or brain.

Her perfect lips. Her sweet button nose. Her pretty eyes. Her big feet and long fingers. Her chubby thighs and soft… Posted by Brooke Martin on Tuesday, March 19, 2019

The death didn’t come as a shock to Martin’s fans. She revealed the diagnosis in a post and story on the station website last November.

Heartbreak and Hope. Our family has some tough news to share. Thank you in advance for your love and support as we walk this road. Love, Brooke, Cole & Max Posted by Brooke Martin on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

“I thought that leading up to the delivery I would be filled more and more with just kind of uncertainty and dread and just anxiety, and really the opposite has happened,” she said in an update last week. “Don’t get me wrong, we’ve had periods that have been very emotional and uncertain, but this week has brought incredible renewed hope and strength and peace.”

“Emma Noelle changed our lives,” Martin wrote in Tuesday’s post.