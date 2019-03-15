This or That

Traveler sends apology, money after failing to declare item at the border

Bob CollinsBob Collins Mar 15, 2019

Behold the sweetness of a guilty conscience!

Someone crossed the border — apparently from the Minnesota side — into Ontario near the Pigeon River border checkpoint and didn’t declare an item to customs.

Now he/she has, sending a letter of apology from the Thunder Bay area and a $10 bill, which arrived on Tuesday.

Canada Border Services Agency

“Everyone was rather surprised, because it doesn’t happen very often as far as we can tell,” Chris Kealey, a spokesperson for Canada Border Services Agency, tells the CBC.

“There was no return address or information on the envelope of any kind. It wasn’t signed by anyone either.”

