This is what it’s like to sort out a 131-car crash

Bob Collins Mar 21, 2019

Of all the crashes and accidents in the Midwest during February’s blizzards, none was worse than the pileup on Interstate 41 near Oshkosh, Wis., in late February.

One person was killed in the 131-car crash.

This week, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released additional video of the scene.

It’s intense.

