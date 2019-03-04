Student needed to take notes, so professor taught while rocking a baby

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

Wayne Hayer, a student at Morehouse College, a black college in Atlanta, couldn’t find child care for his daughter last week and he’s prepping for finals this week. So he apologized when he showed up for Nathan Alexander’s algebra class on Friday.

Alexander noticed Hayer having difficulty taking notes and watching his daughter at the same time, so he stepped in.

🚨LONG POST ALERT🚨Came to class today ready to learn and start March off on a good note preparing for Midterms at… Posted by Nick Vaughn on Friday, March 1, 2019

Alexander rocked the child with his left hand, and rocked the lecture with his right.

“Teachers do this in their own way every day,” he tells the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “This is what they do.”