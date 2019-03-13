‘Silent inning’ will mark ballgame dedicated to deaf culture

Imagine a baseball game with no pumped-in music, and no announcers. Just baseball.

It’ll happen, if only for an inning, in Rochester, NY next month when the Rochester Red Wings AAA baseball team holds “Deaf Culture Day.” American Sign Language interpreters will be stationed around the ballpark, and one inning will be a “silent inning.”

The team will wear uniforms that sign out the team’s name.

(h/t: Paul Tosto)