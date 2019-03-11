Scott Simon has had it with internet commenters

NPR’s Scott Simon is coming to recognize what we all eventually do: people on the internet have no idea how to discuss anything in a civil manner.

On Saturday, Simon interviewed Jasylnn Gallegos, one of two female wrestlers whom wrestler Brendan Johnston, of Brighton, Colo., wouldn’t compete against because they are women. He forfeited those matches at the Colorado State Wrestling Championship last month (transcript).

“You know, just wrestle me,” she said when Simon asked her what message she has for the fellas. “You know, you might get pinned. You might win by one or two points. You might even pin me. But I’m definitely worth giving a match to, you know?”

NPR got rid of its comment section years ago, but still posts on Facebook, where the cesspool was open for business.

Big shock. In comments about a story on wrestling, an abortion and politics debate broke out.

On Monday on his Twitter account (rather than wading into the comments himself), Scott Simon had had enough.

2/3 -and/or what they suppose to be their believes. Stop it! (and notice for the first time, I don't say please). I like the spirited young woman we interviewed. The young man sounds like he's acting on principle. They should not have to read abusive comments from strangers- — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) March 10, 2019

3/3 -Read the story. Listen to the interview. Think whatever you want. But remember this is a public forum. You don't have to dash off an opinion here, in the form of an insult. Leave these young people alone. If you can't say something nice about them, leave the the hell alone. — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) March 10, 2019

That, of course, is howling at the moon on the internet.