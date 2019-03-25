Runners race around baseball diamond for 3 1/2 hours

Who among us hasn’t gone through life asking its critical question: “what can we do that’s fun and stupid?”

That’s how the Sandlot Marathon was born, KARE 11’s Boyd Huppert revealed Sunday evening.

A group of runners in Elk River held their second Sandlot Marathon, which consists of running 26.2 miles around a baseball diamond.

It took about 3 1/2 hours.

They did pause for a seventh inning stretch.

(h/t: Matt Lutz)