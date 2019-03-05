Politicians mock ‘pearl clutching’ in gun hearing

New Hampshire lawmakers on Tuesday considered a bill to “temporarily restrict access to firearms by individuals who are found to pose an immediate risk to themselves.”

The House of Representatives held a public hearing at the statehouse, and opponents in the legislature found a new way to express their disdain for the legislation and, apparently, many of the people testifying.

They wore pearls.

“There are families who have lost loved ones here and this mocking prop shows how little they empathize with suicide,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Debra Altschiller, tweeted.

Last week, similar legislation — known as a Red Flag Law — cleared a House committee after a two-day hearing with compelling testimony on the issue by proponents and opponents.

Nobody clutched pearls.