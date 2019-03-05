Of snow boogers, fenderbergs, carnicles, and chunkers

I only arrived in Minnesota for the last year or so of Dave Moore’s career. By then, he was only doing a WCCO Sunday morning gig and I failed to appreciate his considerable talent because that really wasn’t a good outlet for it by then.

On Twitter Monday, I asked for people’s names for what the people in my house call “snow boogers,” the clumps of ice and snow that we love to kick off when the temperature is just right.

And, thanks to Steve Swan, I was made aware of this poetic segment that Moore did on the subject. It’s brilliant.