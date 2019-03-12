Now you can think about removing snow from the roof

There is snow and there is snow. The light, fluffy stuff of February has given way to the heart-attack snow of March. And now it’s going to rain. Swell.

Last month, Reuben Saltzman at Structure Tech, who writes the Home Inspector column for the Star Tribune, did the math and said the snowfall was too light to do any damage to your roof under the state’s building requirements.

But that was then and this is now. On Monday he measured the weight of the snow in his backyard and it’s now 35-40 pounds per square foot, compared to February’s 15 pounds per square foot.

That’s significant because the building code in Minnesota requires a home’s roof to withstand 35 pounds per square foot.

He writes that he’s no longer comfortable telling people not to worry about the snow on the roof.