Mitt Romney shows the right way to blow out birthday candles

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is hearing it from social media, a fine 72nd birthday president, indeed.

His staff presented him with a birthday cake of Twinkies today and he didn’t blow the candles out. Instead, he doused each one individually.

My team surprised me with a birthday cake made out of my favorite snack—twinkies! Looking forward to all this year has in store. Posted by Mitt Romney on Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Over to you, internet…

Mitt Romney is a space alien https://t.co/PmEHyHYZbu — @batogato (@batogato) March 12, 2019

We rise in defense of the former presidential candidate. How many of us would typically eat food after someone has blown and spit on it? And yet we do it with birthday cake.

The blowing-out-birthday-candles tradition is absurd.

We’re guessing the senator actually does know how to blow out birthday candles, he simply intends to share his bounty with his staff sans germs and senatorial spittle.

Good for him.