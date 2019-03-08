‘Lynching’ reference prompts Channel 45 ‘apology’

A quick glance at the calendar confirms that it’s 2019, so it’s important to ask what on earth goes through a person’s mind when referring to lynching during a hockey game broadcast?

Doug McLeod, on Channel 45’s coverage of the state high school hockey tournament on Thursday between Blaine and White Bear Lake said, “All the White Bear fans get out the lynching ropes” moments after Blaine scored.

I'm guessing this is probably what got Doug McLeod pulled from the broadcast this afternoon. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/l6luIKYQBM — eli swanson (@eswany33) March 8, 2019

McLeod, a University of Minnesota play-by-play announcer on Fox Sports North, is one of several broadcasting big names Channel 45 has brought in to get some attention during the tournament. It got it, but not the kind it wanted.

Tom Hauser, the studio host during the tournament, apologized.

“If you were offended by this comment, we sincerely apologize,” he said.

Well, sure. Social media lit up with an immediate debate over what’s wrong with references to lynching.

This is screwed up. People are outraged @DougMcLeod16 said all the White Bear Lake fans brought their lynching ropes? You must be kidding me. That caused him to be done on the telecast. What was offensive about it? — Leslie in Fort Lee (@MongoGoesInsane) March 8, 2019

#tourneyson45TV Do lynching ropes and hockey share a common history? “Now I’m not saying he’s gonna get one before all the White Bear fans get out the lynching ropes… just reporting.” Seems like an odd statement to make, given we all know who have been lynched in america once — Rj (@thumpdev) March 7, 2019

McLeod was pulled from the broadcast of the game.