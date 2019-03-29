La Crosse airport pulls the plug on porn

It was pretty tough finding news and information on TV monitors at La Crosse Airport on Thursday, what with the monitors showing pornographic video and all, according to reports.

The La Crosse Airport won’t say officially what the “inappropriate content” was that was being displayed, but both the La Crosse Tribune and WKBT cite sources as saying it was porn.

The La Crosse Regional Airport would like extend our sincerest apologies for the inappropriate content displayed on the… Posted by La Crosse Regional Airport on Thursday, March 28, 2019

Charter Communications says it’s investigating.