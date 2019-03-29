La Crosse airport pulls the plug on porn

It was pretty tough finding news and information on TV monitors at La Crosse Airport on Thursday, what with the monitors showing pornographic video and all, according to reports.
The La Crosse Airport won’t say officially what the “inappropriate content” was that was being displayed, but both the La Crosse Tribune and WKBT cite sources as saying it was porn.
The La Crosse Regional Airport would like extend our sincerest apologies for the inappropriate content displayed on the…
Posted by La Crosse Regional Airport on Thursday, March 28, 2019
Charter Communications says it’s investigating.
About the blogger
bcollins@mpr.org
•
@newscut
Bob Collins has been with Minnesota Public Radio since 1992, emigrating to Minnesota from Massachusetts. He was senior editor of news in the ’90s, ran MPR’s political unit, created the MPR News regional website, invented the popular Select A Candidate, started several blogs, and every day laments that his Minnesota Fantasy Legislature project never caught on.
NewsCut is a blog featuring observations about the news. It provides a forum for an online discussion and debate about events that might not typically make the front page. NewsCut posts are not news stories.