In season of reflection and preparation, a man turns to beer

Beer is a religion in these parts so maybe Del Hall, of the Cincinnati Halls, is onto something.

He’s given up all worldly food for Lent. Except beer.

“Just like the monks used to do it back in the 1600s, I’m going to do the same thing,” Hall said in his video announcing his sacrifice. “It’s not necessarily about the weight loss as it is the challenge of replicating what the monks did.”

So far, so good, Cincinnati.com reports. Hall says his beer-only diet has cleared a mental fog.

He’s also lost 15 pounds.

“The last couple days I haven’t been hungry at all. I hope that’s going to be a good sign and I maintain this level of clarity,” Hall said.

It should be noted that he works for a brewery.