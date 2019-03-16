In dark times, we turn to Kratu the rescue dog

Judging by the news of the last few days, it’s clear that — at least for the moment — humans are incapable of providing our daily dose of sweetness, so we’re turning to Kratu, the rescue dog, who was entered in Crufts, billed as the “world’s greatest dog show” in the UK.
Kratu did nothing right, is tearing up the internet, and still had a better week than humans.
Bob Collins has been with Minnesota Public Radio since 1992, emigrating to Minnesota from Massachusetts. He was senior editor of news in the ’90s, ran MPR’s political unit, created the MPR News regional website, invented the popular Select A Candidate, started several blogs, and every day laments that his Minnesota Fantasy Legislature project never caught on.
NewsCut is a blog featuring observations about the news. It provides a forum for an online discussion and debate about events that might not typically make the front page. NewsCut posts are not news stories.