In dark times, we turn to Kratu the rescue dog

Bob CollinsBob Collins Mar 16, 2019

Judging by the news of the last few days, it’s clear that — at least for the moment — humans are incapable of providing our daily dose of sweetness, so we’re turning to Kratu, the rescue dog, who was entered in Crufts, billed as the “world’s greatest dog show” in the UK.

Kratu did nothing right, is tearing up the internet, and still had a better week than humans.

