In Clearwater County, watch out for bears on the walk to school

A few weeks ago, the state was debating whether we’re too quick to keep our kids sheltered from the elements. You know, it’s not like when we were kids, what with our survival skills and all.

What about the kids of Clearwater County in northern Minnesota, west of Bemidji?

The kids there, apparently, walk to school, stepping around bears.

Attention residents of Clearbrook-Gonvick area with school aged children. Bears have been spotted near the intersection… Posted by Clearwater County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Beat that, old-timers!