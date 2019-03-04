Weather

Giving up on shoveling out cars

Bob CollinsBob Collins Mar 4, 2019
We have reached the point of winter where some people just give up — like, perhaps, this person in Minneapolis who has parked his/her car and has gone the full camouflage route.

Catch you in April. Probably at the impound lot.

olivejack123 on Minneapolis Reddit

