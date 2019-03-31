Sports

Don’t try to outrun the cops in Austin, Minn.

Bob CollinsBob Collins Mar 31, 2019
Officer Joshua Bradley, 21, and Austin High School senior Taige Iverson. Photo: Austin Police Department

Officer Joshua Bradley, a rookie on the Austin, Minn., police department couldn’t resist a challenge last week when he saw Taige Iverson, who runs 100 meter hurdles, practicing with her high school teammates.

Bradley did OK for an old guy of 21.

Officer Bradley having a friendly little race on the track with the Austin High School track team!

Posted by Austin Police Department – Minnesota on Thursday, March 28, 2019