At 89, the show ends for a drive-thru star

Art Mason of Wayzata retired from his job 30 years ago.

“It was good – for three months,” Art tells KARE 11’s Boyd Huppert. “Then I was bored to death.”

So, 29 years ago, a McDonald’s manager asked him if he’d help out for a few hours; he was short staffed.

In May, Art will turn 89.

He’s also going to retire again.