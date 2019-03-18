Crime and Justice

Arrested for drunk driving an eighth time, Wis. man tries for one last drink

Bob CollinsBob Collins Mar 18, 2019

Robert Koehler, 56, of Cambria, Wis., is this week’s poster child for the drinking-and-driving habits of the Upper Midwest.

On Saturday, he apparently drove drunk and ended up in a ditch in Portage, found his way home, got another car and drove to the ditch where a police officer informed him he was under arrest for drunk driving.

That’s when he reached inside his car for an open bottle of liquor for a drink, authorities say.

PRESS RELEASEOn March 16th, 2019 at approximately 7:13pm The Columbia County Dispatch center received a call that a…

Posted by Columbia County Sheriff's Office WI on Sunday, March 17, 2019

This is Koehler’s eighth drunk driving incident.

