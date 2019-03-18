Arrested for drunk driving an eighth time, Wis. man tries for one last drink

Robert Koehler, 56, of Cambria, Wis., is this week’s poster child for the drinking-and-driving habits of the Upper Midwest.

On Saturday, he apparently drove drunk and ended up in a ditch in Portage, found his way home, got another car and drove to the ditch where a police officer informed him he was under arrest for drunk driving.

That’s when he reached inside his car for an open bottle of liquor for a drink, authorities say.

PRESS RELEASEOn March 16th, 2019 at approximately 7:13pm The Columbia County Dispatch center received a call that a… Posted by Columbia County Sheriff's Office WI on Sunday, March 17, 2019

This is Koehler’s eighth drunk driving incident.