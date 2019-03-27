Another Globetrotters trick shot

Why, no, we do not ever tire of the annual promotional hype surrounding an appearance in these parts by the Harlem Globetrotters.

Every year one comes and tries a trick shot, and every year we’re blown away, particularly since we know of at least one player for a local NBA team who can’t seem to make a simple free throw. Of course, we have no idea how many shots were taken to get the trick shot to hit net.

This year it’s a shot from a roller coaster.

Two years ago, it was a shot from atop US Bank Stadium. Simple.

This is the second time the Mall of America has been the scene of the shot. 2016:

The Globetrotters are in Duluth on Thursday night, Rochester on Friday, and the Twin Cities on the weekend.

Related: About that trick shot from an airplane (NewsCut)