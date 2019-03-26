A tip of the hat to the people who tow your car

Here’s your daily dose of sweetness:

It’s been a tough year to be a tow truck driver. Few people think kindly of the people who haul their cars away during snow emergencies. They’re just doing their jobs, people.

So it’s good to see one getting a little love for a simple act of concern and kindness.

In Boston, somehow, a man in a wheelchair ended up on I-90 in the portion that goes under the city’s Back Bay. That’s a sure way to get killed.

He was wheeling along the right lane. That’s when a tow truck operator took over. He could’ve kept going like everyone else. He didn’t.

Surveillance video shows person in wheelchair rolling through Prudential Tunnel https://t.co/fSXkmdcAzR #7News (📹: MassDOT) pic.twitter.com/CMAJfPGVYu — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) March 26, 2019

“The tow driver possibly prevented a tragedy by shielding the man until we could get there, and we are glad the gentleman was not hurt,” a spokesman for the state’s department of transportation said.