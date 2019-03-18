This or That

1,000 Words: The look of a leader

Bob CollinsBob Collins Mar 18, 2019
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs a mosque-goer Sunday at the Kilbirnie Mosque in Wellington, New Zealand. Fifty people are confirmed dead and 36 are injured still in hospital following shooting attacks on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, the worst mass shooting in New Zealand’s history. Hagen Hopkins | Getty Images

Leaders are leaders by acting as extensions of our better selves. In the wake of Friday’s massacre at a mosque in New Zealand, we feel an immediate powerlessness to express our grief.

Leaders console us by consoling others.

Here’s 56 seconds of what that looks like as a reminder that there is still a role for humanity in politics.

