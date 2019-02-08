What’s on MPR News – 2/8/19

February , 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerry Miller

Only 58 percent of Americans think the wearing of blackface is problematic. We examine the roots of blackface: where it started, why it’s offensive, and why many white Americans don’t get it.

Guest: Lawrence Ross, lecturer and author of the book “Blackballed: The Black and White Politics of Race on America’s Campuses”

9:20 a.m – The aptly named album “Piano & a Microphone 1983” was released in late September, and Prince fans have been feeling nostalgic ever since. (Rebroadcast)

Guests: Jim McGuinn, program director at The Current; Zaheer Ali, oral historian and lecturer who taught a U.S. history course at New York University titled “Prince: A Sign of the Times.”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Domestic news roundup. The State of Our Union might be “strong”, but the state of Virginia is something else. Also, this week Sen. Elizabeth Warren apologizes about claims she made about her past. And fans of rap star 21 Savage have questions about his backstory.

Guests: Jessica Taylor, lead digital political reporter, NPR; James Antle, editor-in-chief, The American Conservative magazine; Marc Fisher, senior editor, Washington Post

11 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

International news roundup. Venezuela’s President Maduro warns Washington not to repeat the mistakes of Vietnam in Latin America. The European Council’s president says those who led the Brexit campaign deserve – in his words, “a special place in hell.” And more than a billion people celebrate the Year of the Pig.

Guests: Shane Harris, intelligence and national security reporter, The Washington Post; Peter Bergen, CNN’s national security analyst; Dorothy Parvaz, global politics reporter, ThinkProgress.

12 p.m. – The Takeaway

Medicare for all: a buoy or a brick for Democrats?

1 p.m. – Science Friday

The earth’s solid inner core was once a liquid,and our magnetic field was once weak and erratic. How scientific detectives are looking back in time to understand what changed, and why. Plus: as government stores more data in the cloud, who pays? And what are the risks to public access?

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Politics in Thailand is turned on its head as the king’s eldest sister says she’s running for Prime Minister; the world’s richest Jeff Bezos says the National Enquirer tried to blackmail him over intimate photographs; and influenza has brought the UK’s lucrative horse racing industry to a standstill.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The week in politics; blackface in America; Sam Zeif a year after; Planet Money on the Jamaican inflation video.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

As the debate around Brexit continues, one word keeps coming to the forefront: “backstop.” How that word — and the Northern Irish border — are shaping the current state of Brexit negotiations.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Democrats have adopted a policy of zero tolerance for misconduct, past or present, by members of their own party. The growing political crisis in Virginia is testing that approach.

Guest: Jonathan Martin, who covers national politics for The New York Times, spoke with us from Richmond, Va.

7 p.m. – The World

Minstrel show dressup still goes on, and not just in the U.S. Why doesn’t blackface doesn’t go away?

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Writer/director Paul Schrader and actor Ethan Hawke. Hawke stars in Schrader’s drama thriller film First Reformed playing a Protestant minister who is in spiritual crisis. The film is nominated for an Academy Award for best original screenplay.(Rebroadcast)

8:30 a.m. – Filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen talk about their movie, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, an homage to westerns. It’s nominated for three Oscars: best adapted screenplay; best costume design, and best original song for the song ‘When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings.’ The film is an anthology of six stories involving staples of the western genre. (Rebroadcast)