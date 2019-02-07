What’s on MPR News – 2/7/19

Thursday February 7, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Writer and anti-racist trainer Robin DiAngelo first coined the term “white fragility” in 2011 to describe the ways in which many white people react emotionally and defensively when confronted with issues of race.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The news can be exhausting and keeping up sometimes feels like a superhuman effort. The world’s biggest, most trusted news organizations have had to adjust too. But how? Joshua Johnson shares highlights from a special event featuring Michael Barbaro of the New York Times, and the BBC’s Katty Kay.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

It’s Winter Member Drive! So, we’re bringing our listeners the best of Angela Davis. Two guests joined host Angela Davis to talk about what happens to your DNA and to your relationships when you use a DNA kit.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

The Minnesota legislative leaders discuss the key issues facing the state: Senate Republican Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman. MPR’s Brianna Biershbach moderated the discussion Wednesday at the U of Minnesota Humphrey School.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon launches an inquiry into Saudi students escaping prosecution for crimes committed on U.S. soil

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

President Maduro of Venezuela refuses to allow aid shipments into the country despite severe shortages. Also: the British prime minister is back in Brussels demanding changes to the Brexit deal.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The Pacific Northwest’s measles outbreak; the cost of water; what happens when cryptocurrency disappears because the one guy who had a password dies; a look at the Green New Deal; the National Prayer Breakfast.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Autonomous vehicles are making big strides with real world testing, but there’s another obstacle left in the road to a driverless future: making these cars profitable.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

The pope has acknowledged for the first time the persistent problem of sexual abuse of nuns by priests. We look at why it took the Catholic Church so long to recognize this group of victims.

Guest: Laurie Goodstein, who has covered the Catholic Church for decades.

7 p.m. – The World

A quick economic history of Venezuela, a country that seems to have come full circle. Democratic Venezuela went broke in the 1990s. Socialist Hugo Chavez came to power promising to fix the economy. Now Juan Guaido has tapped into Venezuelan discontent about inequality, poverty and corruption, just as Chavez did.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Journalist Michael Schmidt covers national security and federal investigations for The New York Times. He’ll discuss the Mueller investigation and the other investigations surrounding President Trump. Schmidt was one of the Times reporters who last month broke the story that after Comey was fired, the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into whether Trump was secretly working on behalf of Russia and posed a threat to America’s national security. He also broke the story about Hillary Clinton’s exclusive use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State.