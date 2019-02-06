What’s on MPR News – 2/6/19

Wednesday February 6, 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

President Trump delivered his State of the Union address last night in front of a divided Congress and an increasingly polarized nation. Did his message build bridges for people who find themselves on opposite ends of the political spectrum? Or did the speech leave people feeling even more entrenched in their previously held beliefs? And, throughout history, has any SOTU successfully swayed public opinion?

Guest: Timothy Walch is director emeritus, Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and the author or editor of a number of books on the history of the presidency.

9:20 a.m. – Bob Inglis talked to MPR News host Kerri Miller about religion, climate, and politics as a part of the “This American Moment” series.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Reaction to the State of the State address.

Guests: Dara Lind, senior immigration reporter, Vox; David Barker (PhD), director, Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies at American University.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

It’s day two of the Winter Member Drive at MPR, so we’re replaying our favorite programs. Angela Davis led a panel discussion about treating and caring for kids with emotional issues. This was part of Call to Mind, MPR’s initiative to foster new conversations about mental health.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Rebroadcast of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech and Democratic response from Stacey Abrams.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

What’s threatening the State of our Union? After the President’s address, a discussion of the biggest challenges facing America today.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

We’ll take a look at President Trump’s State of the Union speech; his appeal for political compromise on immigration and the renewed pledge to build a wall along the Mexican border… We look at the landscape for the forthcoming elections in Israel … and Pope Francis admits clerics have sexually abused nuns, and in one case they were kept as sex slaves.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

State of the Union reality check; the Virginia governor and race; snow farmers rescue ski race; when there aren’t enough bus drivers.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

We may live in the era of big data, but some brands stilly rely on focus groups to design their products. Why do companies still use a room full of strangers and a two-way mirror to decide what consumers want?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

In his first State of the Union address since losing control of Congress, the president repeatedly spoke of bipartisan unity. But a history of these speeches suggests that it’s everything else he said that will best predict how he actually governs.

Guest: Mark Landler, who covers the White House for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Like Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu plays to his conservative base. But, unlike the U.S. president, the Israeli Prime Minister is up for re-election, and he’s got competition from a former Army general with a different kind of politics. Benny Gantz wants to lead Israel by appealing to the middle.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air (Dave Davies hosts)

Award-winning photographer James Balog explores the relationship between humans and nature. In the new documentary, The Human Element, he visits the people and places affected by climate change. He goes to Tangier Island in Chesapeake bay where rising sea levels are threatening to submerge the island; to Denver, Colorado where children with asthma caused by air pollution go to special schools, and he went to wildland firefighter training school where fighters are learning to fight fires that are bigger, longer-lasting, and more ferocious.