What’s on MPR News – 2/5/19

Tuesday February 5, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

The governor of Virginia met with his cabinet and other administrative members on Monday morning to discuss his future. Host Kerri Miller talks with political science professor, Dr. Adolphus Belk Jr. about Governor Ralph Northam’s ability to lead the state in the wake of this controversy.

9:20 a.m. – MPR News host Kerri Miller sat down with Sally Field on Oct. 23 at the Fitzgerald Theater for Talking Volumes. They talked about Field’s new book and what it has been like for a shy woman to be one of the most famous actresses of our day.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

It’s been 40 years since millions of Iranians cheered the return of the Ayatollah. The 1979 Islamic revolution proved one of the most consequential events in modern history. And for many, it established Iran as a state-sponsor of terror. Born through revolution, is the Republic capable of reform?

Guests: Robin Wright, analyst and fellow, Woodrow Wilson International Center; Jamal Abdi, president, National Iranian American Council; Behnam Ben Taleblu, research fellow, Foundation for Defense of Democracies; John Limbert, professor, United States Naval Academy.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Minnesota can be a tough place for professionals of color. Employees of color report all sorts of reasons living and working in Minnesota is a challenge. Meanwhile, the state is known for having some of the highest racial disparities in the country.

Guests: Josie Johnson, civil rights pioneer; James Burroughs, Chief Inclusion Officer for the state of Minnesota; Dara Beevas, co-founder and CEO of Wise Ink.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Part 2 of the two-hour documentary “Making Obama.” WBEZ documentaries hosted by Jennifer White. Part 2 covers Obama’s unsuccessful run for Congress in 2000 through the moment he arrived on the national stage at the Democratic National Convention in 2004, and his “Yes We Can” campaign for president.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

The hunger strike at the El Paso Processing Center in Texas, where nine men are being force fed under federal court order.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The Taliban meet influential Afghan figures in Moscow including former President Karzai; what’s behind talks that don’t include the current government? The latest from Venezuela; and why the Magnetic north, which is the place that compasses point to, is moving faster than ever before?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

State of the Union preview; China’s science ethics; House climate hearings; GM holds a company town hostage; rural cell service really stinks.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Smart doorbells were designed with home security in mind but some privacy experts are worried the cameras which come with those doorbells are recording more than they should.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Over the past decade, the Senate Republican leader has emerged as a skilled legislative warrior, obstructing President Barack Obama’s agenda and enabling President Trump’s. But what does Mitch McConnell himself actually believe in?

Guest: Charles Homans, the politics editor for The New York Times Magazine.

7 p.m. – The World

A preview of the State of the Union.

8 p.m. – Live coverage of the State of the Union address

President Trump will give his State of Union address from the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives. Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will give the Democratic response. MPR News will carry both of these speeches live along with analysis from NPR News reporters.

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly will anchor this coverage along with Mara Liasson, Susan Davis and Scott Horsley.