What’s on MPR News – 2/28/2019

Thursday February 28, 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Update on President Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam .

Guest: Soo Kim is a former CIA North Korea analyst and is currently a contributor for The Hill

9:20 a.m. – Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, called his old boss a ‘racist’, ‘conman’ and ‘a cheat’ while testifying before the House Oversight Committee yesterday. Cohen, who pleaded guilty to several federal criminal charges last year—including lying to Congress—leveled several accusations against the president throughout the hearing. How much weight do those claims carry? Will they be investigated? Is there any overlap between Cohen’s testimony and the ongoing Russia investigation? Two experts join us to answer your questions…

Guests: Jeffery Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas

Philip Bump, national correspondent for The Washington Post

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

A few years ago, the Conservative Political Action Conference, better known as CPAC, was a place for conservatives to exchange ideas and strategize for a time when they might be in power in Washington.

Now they are. With the GOP in control of the White House and the Senate, how do conservatives see their movement’s future? Is the path clear for them to pursue their agenda? And who decides what that agenda is?

Guests: Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Trump; Matthew Schlapp, principal and founder, Cove Strategies; James Antle, editor-in-chief, The American Conservative magazine; Domenico Montanaro, lead political editor, NPR; Dan Schneider, executive director, the American Conservative Union; Courtney Britt, chairwoman, College Republican Federation of Virginia; Alexa Deutsch, treasurer, Xavier College Republicans; Ty Seymour, chairman, Connecticut College Republicans.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

More than 94,000 Minnesotans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, with an estimated 254,000 people involved in their care. Nationwide, the disease is the sixth-leading cause of death. Are we close to finding a cure? And how can those who live with this debilitating disease cope with the long goodbye?

Guests: Dr. Ron Petersen, director of Mayo Clinic’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center; Michael Horvich, an author and the primary caregiver during his partner’s illness

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Women in power and politics. University of Minnesota political science professor Kathryn Pearson, who has done staff work for two Congresswomen (a Republican and a Democrat), moderated a discussion Tuesday at the Humphrey School with former State Reps. Jenifer Loon (R) and Erin Murphy (DFL).

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Michael Cohen’s testimony.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The Summit between President Trump and the North Korean Leader in Vietnam has been cut short without agreement on the nuclear issue

And tensions over Kashmir, how will the two south Asian nuclear powers — Pakistan and India — step back from the brink?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

A failed summit with North Korea; humanitarian sentencing in Arizona; vaccine exemptions; child poverty.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A look at how financial settlements replaced jail time. As punishment for their roles enabling the 2008 financial crisis, Wall Street’s big banks were slapped with fines. Is that justice?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Michael Cohen is headed to prison for lying on behalf of Donald Trump. On Wednesday, he told Congress he’s done protecting the president.

Guest: Maggie Haberman, who covers the White House for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Getting serious about global warming in Antarctica. Scientists sailed for weeks to reach Thwaites Glacier, part of the Antarctic ice sheet that’s melting. There’s lots of research ahead.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Journalist Mattathias Schwarts is contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine. In the current issue he writes about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The article is titled: Mike Pompeo’s Mission: Translate Trump to a Wary World.