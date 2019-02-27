What’s on MPR News -2/27/19

Wednesday February 27, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – Live NPR Special Coverage

President Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, will testify before the House Oversight Committee. Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings has signaled that the committee will question Cohen about topics including “debts and payments relating to efforts to influence the 2016 US Presidential election” as well as the president’s compliance with campaign finance and tax laws.

The hearing is expected to last 8 to 10 hours. MPR News will evaluate the value of ongoing coverage during the day.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Wrapping up the Cohen hearing; Trump in Vietnam; a rash of Chicago police suicides; the cross case at the Supreme Court; the NICS reporting system.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

In part two of a three part series looking at why no Wall Street CEO served jail time after the 2008 financial crisis, a look at a high-profile trial loss that shook the Justice Department.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

For months, allegations of fraud have swirled around a congressional race in North Carolina’s Ninth District, but the Republican at the center of the controversy has held on. Why is he giving up now?

Guest: Alan Blinder, who covers the American South for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

The World travels to Saudi Arabia where women have, by tradition, been forbidden to exercise in public. But some of them are now riding bikes — and working up a sweat. Without shame. Without fear.

8 p.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

A summary of and reacting to Michael Cohen’s testimony to a congressional committee. It’s called Cohen & The Court of Public Opinion, an opportunity for the country to react & share their thoughts on Mr. Cohen’s testimony.

9 p.m. – Fresh Air

Guest: Clinical psychologist and best-selling author Mary Pipher.

After writing a book about the pressures and anxieties faced by teenage girls (Reviving Ophelia), and a book about baby boomers taking care of their aging parents (Another Country), Pipher hass written a new book about women like herself who are transitioning into older age: Women Rowing North: Navigating Life’s currents & flourishing as we age.