What’s on MPR News – 2/26/19

Tuesday February 26, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

President Trump is set to embark on what he claims will be a “tremendous summit” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but critics are skeptical that he’ll be able to convince the millennial dictator to relinquish the country’s nuclear weapons.

Guests: Franco Ordoñez, White House Correspondent, McClatchy Washington Bureau; Shawn Donnan, senior writer, Bloomberg; Susan Glasser, staff writer, The New Yorker; Sheila Smith, senior fellow for Japan Studies, Council on Foreign Relations.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial writer Art Cullen of the Storm Lake Times in Iowa speaks at the Westminster Town Hall Forum about what’s happening to Midwest small towns, and small newspapers. He won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for editorials about farming practices polluting the water.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

Roller skating: the music, the moves and the community that rinks forged.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The Australian Cardinal, George Pell, has been convicted of sexually abusing two boys in Melbourne Cathedral.

Pakistan has condemned an Indian airstrike targeting a militant camp on its territory.

Tesla’s Elon Musk is in trouble again over a new tweet.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Peace on the Korean peninsula; cancer is a fulltime job; Vietnam as a role model; drug company CEO hearing.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

In part one of a three part series looking at why no Wall Street CEO served jail time after the 2008 financial crisis, a look back at previous financial crises.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Three decades ago, the highest honor at the Academy Awards was given to a movie about a white passenger learning to love her black chauffeur. Sunday night, the same award was given to a film about a white chauffeur learning to love his black passenger. We look at Hollywood’s obsession with fantasies of racial reconciliation.

Guest: Wesley Morris, a critic at large for The New York Times and a host of the podcast “Still Processing.”

7 p.m. – The World

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Terry Gross talks with Pamela Adlon. Her FX series Better Things begins Season Three this week, following 15 months of hiatus. After the allegations surfaced of sexual misconduct involving her co-creator, writer and friend Louis C.K. – allegations he admitted – Adlon severed ties with him and now writes, directs and stars in the show.