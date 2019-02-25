What’s on MPR News – 2/25/19

Monday February 25 , 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Kerri Miller runs down the week in politics with Ken Rudin, host of The Political Junkie Podcast.

9:20 a.m. – Observers of politics often refer to the potential power of the Latino vote. But what exactly is that potential?

Guests: Gabriel Sanchez, Associate Professor, Political Science at University of New Mexico in Albuquerque

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Once a privilege of the wealthy alone, elite universities across the U.S. became a reality for students from low-income backgrounds beginning in the 1990s. Institutions like Princeton University and Amherst College implemented no-loan policies with the hope that low-income students would enroll and later graduate debt-free; others bolstered their scholarship offerings.

As a result, racial and socioeconomic diversity have increased on many college campuses. But what actually happens once disadvantaged students get to college?

Guests: Anthony Abraham Jack, assistant professor of education and junior fellow, Harvard University; Melissa “Missy” Foy, executive director, Georgetown Scholars Program, Georgetown University.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Attorney General Keith Ellison has pledged to take on overpriced prescription drugs, predatory lending and other issues that affect Minnesotans’ wallets. He also joined a lawsuit with 15 other states to challenge President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency.

Guest: Keith Ellison, Attorney general of Minnesota

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

A new debate from the Intelligence Squared series. The debate motion is “We Should Subsidize Preschool.” This time, it’s a one-on-one debate. One is a human being, and one is an IBM Artificial Intelligence “debater.” Each side was given the debate motion 15 minutes before the debate started.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

A community where menstruation is stigmatized gets help from a simple machine. We talk to the director of the documentary “Period. End of Sentence”.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Venezuela’s opposition leader addresses a regional leaders’ summit, and will formally ask them to keep all options on the table.

A court in the Hague rules on whether the UK has sovereignty over the Chagos Islands, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Addiction in Ohio; hairstyle discrimination banned in New York; an abuse survivor returns from the Rome summit; etiquette in a cashless world.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spent over a decade at the Fed and helped guide the American economy out of the Great Recession. This episode features a conversation with Dr. Yellen on the lessons she learned and where the economy might be headed.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

The United States believes that whoever controls fifth-generation cellular networks, known as 5G, will have a global advantage for decades to come. The fear is that China is almost there.

Guest: David E. Sanger, a national security correspondent for The New York Times and the author of “The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age.”

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Film director Yoruba Richen’s new documentary The Green Book: Guide to Freedom is about the book for African Americans from the pre-civil rights era which helped travelers find safe places to stay, eat, shop, and do business. It was written by Victor H. Green who wrote The Negro Motorist Green Book. The documentary premieres today on the Smithsonian Channel.