What’s on MPR News – 2/21/19

Thursday February 21, 2019

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

The awards show won’t have a host this year and has changed its planned broadcast — and then changed that plan again. Do the Oscars generate more drama than the movies they celebrate?

Guests: Gil L. Robertson IV, co-founder and president of the African American Film Critics Association; Aisha Harris, senior culture editor at the New York Times.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

After decades of revelations about abuse by clergy in the Catholic Church, this week, bishops will come to Rome to discuss the protection of children.

This meeting, hosted by Pope Francis, is the first of its kind. And while some of the faithful applaud the church’s effort to address the issue, some are suggesting the institution is simply too damaged to remain credible.

Guests: John Allen, editor, Crux; president, Crux Catholic Media Inc.; Karen Tumulty, national political reporter, The Washington Post; Sister Simone Campbell, executive director, Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Anoka native Gretchen Carlson became one of the faces of the #metoo movement when the TV anchor sued FOX News CEO Roger Ailes for harassment. The former Miss America got a large financial settlement, an apology and a new mission.

Guest: Gretchen Carlson

11:45 a.m. – Every day during Black History Month, MPR News is profiling one black Minnesotan who is making history right now. These Minnesotans are financial gurus, civic leaders, people inspiring the next generation. We’re asking each of them about the figures who have shaped them and their vision for African-Americans in the state.

At the end of Thursday’s show, we’ll feature highlights from three of these “ChangeMakers”: St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Me’Lea Connelly of Village Financial Cooperative, and Leslie Redmond, president of the Minneapolis branch of the NAACP.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

The conclusion of the three-part APM Reports documentary series: “Order 9066.” President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 on February 19, 1942, ordering the relocation and incarceration of Japanese-Americans.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

California’s education budget is parched, and teachers are fed up. Many teachers reportedly are replaced by long-term subs partway through the year. Oakland teachers are demanding more resources.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

As Pope Francis hosts a summit at the Vatican to tackle sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, a BBC investigation in India reveals claims that the Archbishop of Mumbai failed to respond adequately to allegations brought to him by victims. And a report on the rise of anti-semitism in France.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The Vatican clergy abuse summit; the people who hope for a US invasion of Venezuela; the surge in teacher strikes; the annual Hollywood diversity report.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Law school enrollment has plummeted since the recession, and several law schools have closed their doors for good. Marketplace looks at what’s taking the bottom out from the business of legal education.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Supporters promised an economic transformation that would benefit generations. Opponents feared a billion-dollar giveaway to the world’s most profitable company. Here’s how the deal to bring Amazon to New York City fell apart.

Guest: J. David Goodman, who covers New York politics for The Times.

7 p.m. – The World

A Saudi vacation. TV ads show Saudi Arabia to be a land of beauty and mystery. It’s all about attracting tourists, and helping the Saudi kingdom rely less on oil revenues. But the Saudi human rights record has gotten in the way.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Jeffrey Toobin is the senior legal analyst for CNN and a staff writer for The New Yorker. He writes about Roger Stone who has been indicted in the Mueller investigation, and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi – two men Toobin says have influenced Trump’s world view. His article (Roger Stone’s and Jerome Corsi’s Time in the Barrell) in the current issue of The New Yorker.