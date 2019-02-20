What’s on MPR News – 2/20/19

Wednesday February 20, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

David Treuer’s new book “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee” takes a look at Native American history in a way that moves beyond letting tragedy define a culture.

Guest: David Treuer, author of “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Insects vastly outnumber humans on Earth. And humans are far more dependent on insects than vice versa. Which is why it’s bad news that insects are dying rapidly, to the point that mass extinction is on the mind of some researchers.

If this mass insect extinction happens, the implications are “catastrophic to say the least, as insects are at the structural and functional base of many of the world’s ecosystems” according to new research co-authored by scientists Francisco S nchez-Bayoa and Kris A.G. Wyckhuys.

Guests: John Losey, professor, Department of Entomology, Cornell University; Emma Pelton, Endangered Species Conservation Biologist & Monarch Science Lead, The Xerces Society.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Yesterday, DFL Gov. Tim Walz released his state budget for the coming two years, and Republicans immediately voiced objections. MPR News host Angela Davis will speak with two guests about the new budget, its likely reception and whether this is an early indication of friction between Walz and Republican leadership.

Guests: Sen. Paul Gazelka; Rep. Ryan Winkler

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Yesterday was “Japanese-American Day of Remembrance.” President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Order 9066 on February 19, 1942, ordering the relocation and incarceration of Japanese-Americans. Today and tomorrow, you’ll hear the APM Reports documentaries: “Order 9066.”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

TBA

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

Pope Francis will meet survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of the clergy ahead of a global conference on sex scandals in the Catholic Church.The family of Shamima Begum, who left London in 2015, to join the Islamic State group in Syria, is considering a legal challenge to the government’s decision to revoke her citizenship. And the latest in our special reports on Climate Change: Our environment analyst visits a hotel at Tromso in Norway to see what they’re doing to induce their guests to waste less.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

In his first year, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has remade the office with changes to sentencing recommendations, bail and who to charge. They’ve also invited controversy.

Also: Planet Money on flossing; who makes the hate group list; anger and MLK Jr.; CVS’ health hubs examined.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

The history and psychology of the tax refund. Tax refunds are really just interest-free loans to the government. But why have taxpayers come to rely on them as supplemental income?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

Senator Bernie Sanders has entered a crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates. We look at how candidates who agree on many social issues are fighting to distinguish themselves in order to beat President Trump.

Guest: Alexander Burns, who covers national politics for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Saudi Arabia – and its citizens – have grown rich on oil. Saudis who work have cushy jobs. Foreign workers do the grunt work. But that’s changing. In Ridyadh young Saudis, including women, hold down jobs in a shopping mall.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Executive producer Dream Hampton of the Lifetime documentary series Surviving R Kelly. It’s about the R&B singer R Kelly and the allegations of physical and sexual abuse that have followed him for decades. In the series, Hampton interviews several women who describe how he sexually, physically and emotionally abused them. The series also looks at why it took so long for the music industry and fans to stop protecting R Kelly. The series premiered in January. It will be shown again beginning February 25th.