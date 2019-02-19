What’s on MPR News – 2/19/19

Tuesday February 19, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

In September, the UN stated that climate change is the defining issue of our time and that global leaders have until 2020 to come up with solutions. In a recent NY Times Op-Ed, columnist David Wallace-Wells says it might be time to panic about climate change.

Guest: Brenda Ekwurzel, senior climate scientist and the director of climate science for Climate & Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

9:20 a.m. – For centuries, the white American church enabled and even embraced racism. But many Christians say that’s in the past. Jemar Tisby doesn’t agree.

Guest: Jemar Tisby, president of Witness: A Black Christian Collective and author of the book “The Color of Compromise: The Truth About the American Church’s Complicity in Racism.”

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

(tentative)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, may be one of the best-known mayors in the country. And he’s formed an exploratory committee for a presidential bid, making him the first millennial and the first openly gay candidate. Buttigieg also served in Afghanistan, was a Rhodes Scholar and he went to Harvard. Despite his youth, Buttigieg’s pitch is built around executive experience – something he says he has more of than the current president.

Guest: Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

“To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Huckleberry Finn” are no longer on class reading lists in Duluth Public Schools because of concerns about language and relevance. Should they have a place in teaching about history and racism?

Guests: April Gibson, Clinical Faculty in English at the Dougherty Family College at the University of St. Thomas; Chong Yang Thao

High school English teacher at Como Park Senior High School in St. Paul.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Today is “Japanese-American Day of Remembrance.” President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Order 9066 on February 19, 1942, ordering the relocation and incarceration of Japanese-Americans. Today, tomorrow, and and Thursday you’ll hear the APM Reports documentaries: “Order 9066.”

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

After the 2008 crash, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was founded to do just that: protect. But is it protecting your finances today? A look at the new CFPB under its new director.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

As the US insists the Chinese tech giant Huawei is not to be trusted, we speak to the company’s chief executive; are the yellow vest protesters in France responsible for a spike in anti-Semitism there?

And India accuses the Pakistan military of masterminding a deadly bomb attack on its soldiers.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The clergy sex abuse summit; shifting military funds; science ethics and China

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

Investors put billions of dollars into American companies last year, but if — and when –. those companies fail, they’ll leave behind a trail of debt. What happens when a startup goes under?

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

In the weeks since they’ve taken office, two freshman Democrats — Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib — have been engulfed in controversy over their criticisms of Israel. We look at how, after decades of unwavering commitment to Israel, the Democratic Party is now dealing with charges of anti-Semitism.

Guests: Sheryl Gay Stolberg, who covers Congress for The New York Times; Jonathan Weisman, the deputy Washington editor of The Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Beginning a series of reports today from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia ended its ban on women drivers, but woman activists remain in jail.

And while some women there enjoy their freedom to drive, others would rather be driven.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Andrew McCabe became the FBI director after President Trump fired James Comey. Last March, McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, on grounds related to his authorizing an aide to speak with the Wall Street Journal about the FBI’s probe into the Clinton Foundation. McCabe was just two days from retiring. He’s written a new memoir.