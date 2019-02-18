What’s on MPR News – 2/18/19

Monday February 18, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

No NewsCuts today. Company holiday.

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

Ken Rudin will join host Kerri Miller to talk about the President declaring a national emergency on Friday, among other things.

9:20 a.m. – If you’ve already filed your taxes – or even crunched the numbers – what are you finding? Is a smaller refund a fair trade-off for slightly larger paychecks? Two experts in personal finance and tax policy will join us to discuss the expectations versus the realities.

Guests: Sandra Block has covered personal finance for more than 20 years, including being a personal finance reporter and columnist for USA Today; she’s currently a senior editor at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance; Ralph Martire, executive director of the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability, a bipartisan think tank based in Chicago.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

Amazon isn’t America’s biggest company, but is it our most influential? It has the power to shape our economy, our shopping habits. But what about our diet? It’s far from welcome everywhere. And it’s one of the big new firms being looked at for possible antitrust violations.

Guests: Joshua McNichols, reporter, KUOW; Akshay Rao, professor of marketing, Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than half of Americans will experience a mental health condition in their lives. Yet many Minnesota counties report that people are unable to get appropriate care when they need it. MPR News Political Editor Mike Mulcahy hosted a conversation about why people who need mental health care are unable to access it, and why funding challenges remain despite a federal mental health parity law.

Guests: Tony Lourey, Commissioner of Minnesota Department of Human Services; Jinny Palen, Executive Director at The Minnesota Association of Community Mental Health Programs; Ezra Golberstein, Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

On the Presidents’ Day edition of MPR News Presents, you’ll hear presidential historian and biographer Jon Meacham, the author of “Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush.” He was interviewed by MPR’s Bob Collins.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

For President’s Day, The Takeaway looks at the role of the Vice President in the U.S. and his relationship to the commander-in-chief. We’ll ask how our current Vice President Mike Pence has interpreted the job compared to past VPs, his importance for the party’s base, and the strategy behind his often-hidden moves.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The London teenager who joined ISIS tells the BBC she’s ready to face prison if she’s allowed to return home. We have a report on life in rural Venezuela, where not everyone has given up on the government.

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Trump in Florida to speak about Venezuela; unexampled courage; the Army needs new boots; unpaid leave in Sweden.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

How a fast growing startup became a cautionary tale. Just a few years after investors poured millions into Munchery, the online food delivery company is closing its doors.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

We take a look at the president’s last-minute plan to fund his border wall — and at how we got here.

Guest: Mark Landler, who covers the White House for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Saudi Arabia, ready for change. Or is it. Some Saudis aren’t. Hear what The World’s reporter found.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Historian Daniel Immerwar is the author of the new book How to Hide an Empire: A History of the Greater United States. It’s the history of U.S. territorial expansion. Today roughly four million people live in the American territories of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Marianas. IMMERWAHR is professor of history at Northwestern University.