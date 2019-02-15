What’s on MPR News – 2/15/19

Friday Feb. 15, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

Domestic news roundup. On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that former campaign chairman Paul Manafort intentionally lied to prosecutors about his contact with a Russian aide. Manafort’s actions have nullified the terms of his plea deal, meaning he will likely be sentenced to a harsher punishment. Why have so many of the president’s close associates lied about their involvement with Russia?

Plus, we’ll discuss new revelations about sexual abuse in Catholic and Southern Baptis churches across the U.S.; an anti-Semitic tweet from Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN; the El Chapo verdict; and Amazon’s decision to pull out of Queens, NY.

Guests: Ron Elving, senior editor and correspondent, NPR; Lynn Sweet, Washington bureau chief, Chicago Sun-Times; Fernando Pizarro, Washington correspondent, Univision.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

International news roundup. The Justice Department announced that a former U.S. Air Force intelligence agent was charged with spying for Iran. Monica Witt was charged with two counts of espionage “after authorities allege she gave that country’s government information about a highly classified military program and helped Iranian hackers target her former colleagues,” according to The Washington Post.

And Philippines journalist Maria Ressa was released on bail after she was arrested on “cyber libel” charges. Ressa is the co-founder and editor of Rappler, an independent online publication.

Guests: Paul Danahar, Washington bureau chief of the BBC; Rosiland Jordan, State Department/specials correspondent, Al Jazeera English Television; David Lawler, world news editor, Axios.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Gwen Walz will be the first Minnesota first lady with an office at the Capitol. She talks with Angela Davis about where she hopes to influence state policy.

11:20 a.m. -Rachel Stassen-Berger is the politics editor for the Des Moines Register. She’ll join host Angela Davis to talk about how Sen. Klobuchar is likely to fare in the state with the nation’s first caucuses.

12 p.m. – The Takeaway

The scandals engulfing Virginia have left Americans wrestling with what is and isn’t compatible with public service.

1 p.m. – Science Friday

If an earthquake hit your hometown, would you be ready to start fresh? The Science Friday Book Club discusses geoscience, disaster and resilience in N.K. Jemisin’s apocalyptic ‘The Fifth Season.’ Plus, a look at Arizona’s plan to battle future drought and water shortages.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

After more than 40 Indian troops are killed in Kashmir, the Prime minister promises a strong response, and warns Pakistan not to destabilize the region. Spain’s prime minister calls for a snap election in the wake of a defeat of his draft budget and the school children marching against climate change

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

Trump’s national emergency; the week in politics; six weeks to Brexit; and the Army needs new boots.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

How one company is trying to cash in on Brexit survival prepping. Brits are fearing that a no-deal Brexit may lead to medicine and food shortages, and now some people are stocking up.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

We take a look at the president’s last-minute plan to fund his border wall — and at how we got here.

Guest: Mark Landler, who covers the White House for The New York Times.

7 p.m. – The World

Indigenous speakers help cops navigate a new language barrier. Police in Los Angeles are ready to speak Spanish, but many are not aware of dozens of other languages from Mexico and Guatemala, all languages now spoken on the streets of L.A.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

The Friday series of interviews with Oscar nominees continues with Spike Lee. He’s nominated for Best Director for BlacKkKlansman, which is also nominated for Best Picture. And Terry Gross talks with writer/director Paul Schrader. His film First Reformed is nominated for Best Original Screenplay.