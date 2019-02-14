What’s on MPR News – 2/14/19

Thursday February 14, 2019

(Subject to change as events dictate. This page is updated throughout the day.)

9 a.m. – MPR News with Kerri Miller

It’s been one year, since the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida. What have we learned? How close are we to preventing school shootings?

Guests: Jillian Peterson, assistant professor of Criminal Justice; Marsha Levick, chief legal director at Juvenile Law Center.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

The brave new world of gray dating. More people than ever are finding themselves single later in life. Some stay single as a conscious choice. Others are re-entering a very different dating scene.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

John Harrington will now oversee the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota State Patrol, Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement, as well as the State Fire Marshal. How does Harrington plan to handle all these responsibilities?

Guest: John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

12 p.m. – MPR News Presents

Gov. Tim Walz discusses the major issues facing the state, at an event held Wednesday at the University of Minnesota Humphrey School. It was moderated by MPR political reporter Briana Bierschbach.

1 p.m. – The Takeaway

NASA receives a bittersweet goodbye from the Opportunity rover on Mars. Looking back at 15 years that advanced our understanding of the red planet.

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

A woman who left Britain to join the Islamic State group when she was 15 says she wants to return home, but would she face prosecution if she did? Also, a look ahead to the elections in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country. And the end of the road for the Superjumbo?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

A student loan audit; the U.S. and a $22 trillion debt; the Parkland anniversary; the Poland peace conference; a Dixville Notch takedown.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

The U.S. Census Bureau is creating America’s first online census . This transition from clipboards to monitors brings some challenges.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

It’s been a year since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. We went to Florida this week to check in on some of the students we met 12 months ago.

Guest: Clare Toeniskoetter, a producer for “The Daily,” spoke with four students who survived the shooting.

7 p.m. – The World

How ending Temporary Protected Status would break up families. A high school senior could soon lose her family. She’d have to take care of her sisters, and find a job. Her parents are set to lose TPS. They could be sent back to El Salvador if Congress doesn’t act soon.

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

The BBC series Dynasties follows five groups of animals for up to two years, revealing their social relationships, kinship, affection, and sometimes deadly power struggles. Dave Davies talks with the executive producer, Michael Gunton.