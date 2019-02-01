What’s on MPR News – 2/1/19

Friday February 1, 2019

9 a.m. – 1A with Joshua Johnson

Domestic news roundup. What’s been colder this week? The president’s relationship with his intelligence chiefs or the weather? Also, Chicago police cope with more than the cold & investigate a hateful attack against actor Jussie Smollett.

Guests: Jonathan Capehart, Pulitzer Prize-winning opinion writer at The Washington Post and host of the “Cape Up” podcast; Eliana Johnson, White House reporter, Politico; Reid Wilson, national correspondent, The Hill; Tracy Samilton, energy and transportation reporter, Michigan Radio.

10 a.m.- 1A with Joshua Johnson

International news roundup. The political fallout from Venezuela’s dueling presidents turns personal. Europe finds a workaround for U.S. sanctions on Iran. And the world welcomes the prospect of a peace deal in Afghanistan.

Guests: Tom Bowman, Pentagon correspondent, NPR; Emily Tamkin, freelance foreign affairs reporter; Courtney Kube, national security and military reporter, NBC News.

11 a.m. – MPR News with Angela Davis

Scientists at the University of Minnesota have a noninvasive, quick way to detect the deadly Chronic Wasting Disease most commonly found in deer. It’s a difficult disease to manage. Our neighbors in Wisconsin are struggling to get it under control. The scientists just need $1.8 million from the Legislature.

Guests: John Enger,Reporter, MPR News; Dr. Peter Larsen, assistant professor at the University of Minnesota’s Department of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences.

11:20 a.m. – House DFLers want to create a system that would provide paid family leave to all Minnesota workers. The benefit would be available to new parents, to people caring for a seriously ill relative, and for other specific emergencies. It’s a key piece of the DFL agenda at the Capitol this year, but the plan is likely to face a steeper climb in the Republican-controlled Senate. Major players in the business community have concerns about the plan because it would require both employers and employees to contribute to a fund.

Guests: Rep. Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley); Rep. Pat Garofalo (R-Farmington)

12 p.m. – The Takeaway

Kirsten Gillibrand, the United States senator from New York, discusses her presidential bid for 2020.

1 p.m. – Science Friday

When computers first debuted, artists saw their potential. But the techy-sounding practice of digital art has long roots in analog technology…like weaving. Plus, desalination plants can convert the salty ocean into drinking water, but how much waste water do they put out?

2 p.m. – BBC NewsHour

The U.S. is due to pull out of a landmark missile reduction treaty; what now for Catelonian separatists, as several leaders prepare to go on trial? And is Turkey stealing Syrian olives?

3 p.m. – All Things Considered

The week in politics; the misguided people who hate the (New England) Patriots; the first female military air commander; student loans and buying homes.

6:00 p.m. – Marketplace

A look at how the global economy may be affected by trade agreements. The new Trans-Pacific Partnership – CPTPP – combined with the new trade agreement between the EU and Japan, might be bad news for U.S. producers.

6:30 p.m. – The Daily

During an exclusive interview in the Oval Office on Thursday, President Trump spoke with the New York Times reporters Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman about the Russia investigation, the government shutdown and his plans for border security. The publisher of The Times, A. G. Sulzberger, also joined the interview, and questioned the president about his attacks on the press.

Guest: A. G. Sulzberger, the publisher of The New York Times, sat down with President Trump.

7 p.m. – The World

TBA

8 p.m. – Fresh Air

Terry Gross interviews singer-songwriter Margo Price, who brought her guitar and played some of her songs. Her most recent album is called All American Made, which includes a song about how her family lost the family farm. She’s nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist.