Vikings QB commits cardinal sin: makes fun of Minnesota weather

Bob CollinsBob Collins Feb 19, 2019
Here’s your daily Minnesota indignation:

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was unimpressive in leading his team to missing the playoffs, had the temerity to like the weather in Florida.

Never mind that thousands of Minnesotans are Florida-bound at the moment. Cousins, according to YahooSports, tweeted what it refers to as an “obtuse” comment that makes actually makes perfect sense. The weather up north stinks. Just ask people who are up north.

While they’re busy not taking the last slice of anything, Minnesotans are outraged.

Fans in Cleveland also showed their kinship.

At sunrise this morning, the temperature in Miami was 76 and nobody’s shoulder is killing them from shoveling too much snow.