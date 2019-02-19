Vikings QB commits cardinal sin: makes fun of Minnesota weather

Here’s your daily Minnesota indignation:

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was unimpressive in leading his team to missing the playoffs, had the temerity to like the weather in Florida.

Never mind that thousands of Minnesotans are Florida-bound at the moment. Cousins, according to YahooSports, tweeted what it refers to as an “obtuse” comment that makes actually makes perfect sense. The weather up north stinks. Just ask people who are up north.

While they’re busy not taking the last slice of anything, Minnesotans are outraged.

Oh it was the cold weather. That explains it. We all thought you just sucked pic.twitter.com/LqM548cFm3 — Some Angry Dude (@insta_eames) February 19, 2019

Whoa, Mr Cousins. You could go 0-16 next year and the fans in Minnesota won’t be as upset as they’ll be over you taking subtle shots at our cold weather. — JW (@ADW50358535) February 19, 2019

Fans in Cleveland also showed their kinship.

We're good here. We have a better QB than you will ever be pic.twitter.com/tHWs8wpVDK — Christine (@MrsLevy1) February 19, 2019

At sunrise this morning, the temperature in Miami was 76 and nobody’s shoulder is killing them from shoveling too much snow.