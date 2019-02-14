Vets with no family not forgotten at funerals

It was entirely predictable what would happen today at the funeral for James McCue, 97, who died at a home for old folks in Methuen, Mass., outliving all the family he had.

He enlisted in November 1943 and participated in five major battles in an anti-aircraft artillery unit, including landing in Normandy during D-Day in 1944.

Lawrence (Mass.) Veterans’ Service Director Jaime Melendez put out the call on Tuesday for people to drop whatever they think is important, and show up.

They did.

I Had the honor of attending a funeral for a ww2 vet who had no one left on his final days. After seeing a post from my… Posted by Gregory J Cunningham on Thursday, February 14, 2019

Meanwhile, only a couple of people were expected today at George Osborne’s funeral in Southampton, England. His two remaining friends had given a photo album to the funeral director. The funeral director put it online because “it would be criminal for there to only be two people at his funeral,” he told the BBC.

From Paul Capper.Dear all, I have been entrusted with the funeral arrangements of a very brave gentleman.George Peter… Posted by Graham Charles on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

As it turned out, there were people — 350 of them — willing to give George, 97, a “fitting send-off,” the BBC reports.