Unhappy with 7 p.m. bedtime, 9-year-old calls the cops

It’s all good now between Max and the Madison (Wis.) Police Department, owing to the power of apology.

Max wasn’t all that keen about having to go to bed at 7 p.m. last Friday, so he called 911.

The police responded by visiting Max and his parents, whereupon his bedtime became the least of his problems.

“In his defense, a 7 pm bedtime might seem a bit unfair,” West District Capt. Timothy Patton wrote on the department’s blog.

