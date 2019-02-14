There’s a turkey on the highway ramp. What do you do?

Minnesotans are particularly bad at a number of things: taking the last piece, the zipper merge, and catching turkeys.
KARE 11’s video of Thursday morning’s incident at the Hennepin-Lyndale ramp to eastbound Interstate 94 is unbelievable, even by Minnesota standards.
Hit the turkey and let’s get moving.
Turkey snarls commute
Traffic is always brutal on the stretch of eastbound I-94 at the Hennepin-Lyndale ramp, but things were made worse Thursday by a wild turkey, and a motorist who left their car in a disruptive attempt to save it.
