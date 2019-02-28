Texas takes a whack at history

The Texas State Board of Education has made its decision final on who belongs in a history curriculum.

Its good news for the WASPs, the four chaplains, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Hillary Clinton — all of whom were originally on the list of people to be removed from the curriculum. But John Hancock, Nathan Hale, Stonewall Jackson, and Estee Lauder are history… or not history.

The Board took the action in November but the finalized list wasn’t available until the Dallas Morning News printed much of it today.

Because its school system is so large, Texas holds a lot of sway when it comes to what ends up in the textbooks that other school systems elsewhere use.

Here’s who’s out:

Francis Scott Key

Richard Allen

John Hancock

Robert Fulton

Ellen Ochoa

John “Danny” Olivas

Juan de Oñate

Juliette Gordon Low

Maria Mitchell

Mary Kay Ash

Milton Hershey

Phillis Wheatley

Wallace Amos

Carlos Espalier

John Tower

José de Escandón

Juan Antonio Padilla

Sidney Sherman

Stanley Marcus

Vicente Filisola

Charles Pinckney

John Wise

Nathan Hale

Edwin W. Moore

Francis Lubbock

John Magruder

John Reagan

John Bell Hood

The Populists (lesson on “populism” was kept)

Thomas Green

Bernardo de Gálvez

Haym Salomon

James Monroe (lesson on “Monroe Doctrine” was kept)

John James Audubon

Stonewall Jackson

Estée Lauder

Lester Maddox

Lionel Sosa

Phyllis Schlafly

Robert Johnson

Barry Goldwater

Benjamin Rush

Charles Carroll

Clarence Darrow

Francis Willard

George Marshall

George Patton

Glenn Curtiss

Henry Cabot Lodge

John Witherspoon

John Peter Muhlenberg

Jonathan Trumbull, Sr.

Oprah Winfrey

William Jennings Bryan

Natan Sharansky

Oscar Romero

Colin Powell

Daniel Webster

Henry Clay

John C. Calhoun

Removing them from the curriculum doesn’t not ban teachers from teaching about them, the Morning News says.