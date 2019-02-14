Sports store that protested Kaepernick’s protest is closing

Stephen Martin, who owns a sporting goods store in Colorado Springs, Colo., has a lot in common with a guy he doesn’t much care for: Colin Kaepernick, who angered some people for protesting racial inequality in America.

Martin sells Nike sneakers, or he did until he stopped selling the product to protest Nike’s support for Kaepernick, the one that suggested you should stand for something even if means sacrificing everything.

Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/Wd5L42egV8 — Nike (@Nike) September 5, 2018

That protest, like Kaepernick’s, cost him. Martin is closing his store.

PRIME TIME SPORTS is closing. All merchandise 40% OFF. Thank You for 21 mostly good years.For everybody that has… Posted by Stephen Kurtis Martin on Monday, February 11, 2019

Not surprisingly, people are piling on the guy, just as they have done with Kaepernick.

“How are your principles working out for you?” one commenter on his Facebook page asked.

He says someone called the store today and called his mother, who answered the phone, “a whore.”