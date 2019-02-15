Someone killed a dog named Donald Trump and now people want revenge

Politics makes Minnesotans insane.

Jackson County, east of Worthington, provides today’s case study where the Associated Press reports that Randal Thom named his dog Donald Trump. Cute. But Thom’s dogs have always been lawless and there’ve been 14 complaints about them over the last few years.

The dog apparently attacked some livestock, the county sheriff says, so the owner, on his own property, stood his ground and killed the dog.

So now people are threatening to harm each other.

The sheriff blames social media. Something better to blame? People and their politics.

NEWS RELEASEThe Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding a recently completed and a current… Posted by Jackson County Sheriff's Office – MN on Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Related lunacy: California man charged with setting fire at Comet Ping Pong pizza shop (Washington Post)