We are through one round of the great Twin Cities snowball challenge and, so far, St. Paul is wiping its snow-clogged streets with the spiffy neighbor.
The would-be St. Paul participants — Mayor Melvin Carter III and the City Council — at least showed up to issue the challenge. Invoking Prince? That’s practically stealing Minneapolis’ golden chalise.
ATTENTION: Mayor @Jacob_Frey and the @CityMinneapolis City Council, We, the elected officials of the @cityofsaintpaul do hereby officially challenge you to a snowball fight this Sunday, February 24 at 1:00 PM at McMurray Field in Saint Paul. Assemble your crew! #BoldNorth pic.twitter.com/Np0emKrHWg
— Mayor Melvin Carter (@MayorCarter_) February 20, 2019
Meanwhile, over in Minneapolis, the City Council members were nowhere to be found and the mayor was preoccupied.
Rally the troops, @lisabendermpls! CC: @KevinReich4NE @CameronAGordon @FletcherMpls @CunninghamMPLS @jeremiah4north @AbdiYWarsame @cmlisagoodman @annapoetic @AloCanoMN @jeremyschroeder @CMAndrewJohnson @LineaPalmisano pic.twitter.com/hUPW9O974C
— Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) February 21, 2019
Though the location has already been selected, the fight should have been a home-and-away series at the cities’ impound lots.