We are through one round of the great Twin Cities snowball challenge and, so far, St. Paul is wiping its snow-clogged streets with the spiffy neighbor.

The would-be St. Paul participants — Mayor Melvin Carter III and the City Council — at least showed up to issue the challenge. Invoking Prince? That’s practically stealing Minneapolis’ golden chalise.

ATTENTION: Mayor @Jacob_Frey and the @CityMinneapolis City Council, We, the elected officials of the @cityofsaintpaul do hereby officially challenge you to a snowball fight this Sunday, February 24 at 1:00 PM at McMurray Field in Saint Paul. Assemble your crew! #BoldNorth pic.twitter.com/Np0emKrHWg — Mayor Melvin Carter (@MayorCarter_) February 20, 2019

Meanwhile, over in Minneapolis, the City Council members were nowhere to be found and the mayor was preoccupied.

Though the location has already been selected, the fight should have been a home-and-away series at the cities’ impound lots.