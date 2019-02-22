Sheriff: Minn. brother, sister beat dog, shot it, posted video to Facebook

The horrible story out of Staples, Minn., is a major test of the ability of us to forgive.

A brother and a sister are accused of beating a dog with a golf club, and then shooting it, and kicking it. Then, for reasons we can’t begin to fathom, they allegedly filmed the whole process and posted it on Facebook.

If they hadn’t posted the video, we’d probably never know. It’s what prompted people to call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed it’s investigating and has talked to the individuals.

A deputy sheriff pulled the dog’s body from a river, its collar and leash still attached.

“They have managed to evade discipline their entire lives,” a family member tells the Fargo Forum. “I am worried about what will happen next. This was cold-hearted, a thrill for them, with no regard to life.”

