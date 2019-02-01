MN restaurateur goes all ‘Jersey Boys’ to lure customers in cold snap

No more votes, please, the winner for best use of the cold wave goes to Patrick Sieve, who runs the Travelers Inn Restaurant in Alexandria, Minn.

Sieve went all “Jersey Boys” to try to get people to come to the place when everything in Minnesota ground to a halt this week.

“Ah, is it worth it?” he asks in unveiling a temperature discount. “Ah, probably not. Fair chance you’re gonna die. But what are we supposed to do, sit in our house the rest of the week? Get outta here!”

Degrees Below Zero Discount 🥶All Week long! Posted by Travelers Inn Restaurant on Monday, January 28, 2019

It worked, the Alexandria Echo Press says. The joint was packed, at least before it closed early because of the cold.