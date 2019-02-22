Weather

Now playing: the MnDOT ballet

Bob CollinsBob Collins Feb 22, 2019
Like the cavalry rescuing the town under siege, MnDOT has been given a hero’s response on Twitter after posting this video of a team of plows tackling I-694 in Maplewood this week.

Well, sort of. There are exceptions.

“It would be super great if you would stop doing this during the evening rush hour on 494,” one commenter, unclear on the concept, said.

MnDOT can’t win.