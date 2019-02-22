Now playing: the MnDOT ballet

In Minnesota, we call this "Wednesday."

Thank you to all motorists who took their time on the roads yesterday. When you drive for conditions it allows us to do our job quickly & safely. Enjoy this team plowing video of I-694 in Oakdale (video is 2x speed): pic.twitter.com/SqFHWiqjSS — MnDOT (@MnDOTnews) February 21, 2019

Like the cavalry rescuing the town under siege, MnDOT has been given a hero’s response on Twitter after posting this video of a team of plows tackling I-694 in Maplewood this week.

Well, sort of. There are exceptions.

“It would be super great if you would stop doing this during the evening rush hour on 494,” one commenter, unclear on the concept, said.

MnDOT can’t win.